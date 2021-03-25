Southwest Airlines offering nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to 10 cities

By WMBF News Staff | March 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 12:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Southwest Airlines’ service from Myrtle Beach starts with nonstop flights to 10 cities.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach International Airport, nonstop service will begin on the following dates:

Sunday, May 23

  • Nashville
  • Baltimore/Washington
  • Chicago

Saturday, May 29

  • Dallas
  • Pittsburgh

Sunday, June 6

  • Atlanta
  • Columbus
  • Indianapolis
  • Kansas City
  • St. Louis

Posted by Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Earlier this month, the popular airline known for its “Bags Fly Free” policy announced service to the Myrtle Beach International Airport would begin in the second quarter of 2021.

For booking information, click here.

