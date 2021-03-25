Southwest Airlines offering nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to 10 cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Southwest Airlines’ service from Myrtle Beach starts with nonstop flights to 10 cities.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach International Airport, nonstop service will begin on the following dates:
Sunday, May 23
- Nashville
- Baltimore/Washington
- Chicago
Saturday, May 29
- Dallas
- Pittsburgh
Sunday, June 6
- Atlanta
- Columbus
- Indianapolis
- Kansas City
- St. Louis
Earlier this month, the popular airline known for its “Bags Fly Free” policy announced service to the Myrtle Beach International Airport would begin in the second quarter of 2021.
