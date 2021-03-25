Sheriff: Woman killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman was killed in a road rage shooting Thursday morning in Robeson County, authorities said.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the shooting happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Interstate 95 South near the weigh station just north of the city limits of Lumberton.
According to Wilkins, a 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman was shot through a passenger door and later died at UNC Southeastern Hospital. Her husband was not injured in the shooting, the sheriff said.
“Prayers are needed for the victims involved,” Wilkins said.
The sheriff added the couple was on their way to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a mid-2000 model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame operated by an African American with dreadlocks. Witnesses traveling in the area of the shooting said the vehicle was involved.
Wilkins said the vehicle was last seen traveling on I-95 southbound to exit 22. The vehicle was seen going over the bridge into the city, he added.
The sheriff added that Lumberton police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are assisting.
Wilkins said Robeson Community College was on lockdown but he advised administrators to lift it around 1 p.m.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or 911.
