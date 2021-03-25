As SC’s COVID numbers improve, young people try to live in the moment

“There is definitely this attitude, ‘Well, everyone is doing it so why shouldn’t I?’ so I think it is a really easy way to kind of escape that place where you are, just completely by yourself,” she said. “You are alone with your thoughts. If you have a mental illness like depression or anxiety, you are really are stuck with that and going out is a complete release from that. Even if you don’t drink or don’t use drugs, going out can be a drug in itself.”