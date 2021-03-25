SC reports 3K new first-time unemployment claims in last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an increase in the last week in new unemployment claims over the previous week.
SCDEW received 3,066 claims during the week ending Saturday, an increase of more than 300 from the week ending March 13.
Horry County reported the highest number of new claims with 367. Charleston County had the fifth-highest at 217.
In the last week, South Carolina paid out $71.5 million in state and federal benefits.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March of 2020, the state has paid out a total of more than $5.6 billion.
