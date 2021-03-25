Rosters released for 2021 Pee Dee All-Star basketball game

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Some of the best basketball talent across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will have the chance to showcase their skills on the hardwood next weekend. The 2021 Pee Dee All-Star Game is set for Saturday, April 3 at Wilson High School in Florence.
Four games will be played over the course of the day. There will be senior showcases for the boys and girls along with showcases on both sides that will pit the top high school juniors in the area against the best sophomores. The game times and rosters for all four games were released on Thursday. The girls junior/sophomore showcase will tip off at 2 p.m. with the senior showcase to follow at 4 p.m. The junior/sophomore showcase for the boys will start at 6 p.m. with the senior showcase to follow at 8 p.m.
Our local players and coaches are in bold below.
BOYS SENIOR ROSTER - WHITE TEAM
Head Coach - Mike Teasley (Trinity Collegiate)
Tariq Coard (Scott’s Branch)
O’Mazeon Tinsley (Lancaster)
DJ Ealy (Andrew Jackson)
Tre’Quan Scott (Darlington)
Mac Washington (Marion)
Janyle Pittman (Lancaster)
Jordan Blue (Hartsville)
Brycen Boone (Wilson)
MJ Bromell (Carvers Bay)
Cesare Edwards (Hartsville)
BOYS SENIOR ROSTER - BLACK TEAM
Head Coach - LaTroy Brace (Marlboro County)
Corey Graham (Manning)
Ayden Hickman (Myrtle Beach)
Christian Taylor (Timmonsville)
Quez Lewis (Johnsonville)
Devonta Oliver (Marlboro County)
Kymani Knox (North Myrtle Beach)
Micah Harry (South Florence)
Spencer Hinton (Lugoff-Elgin)
Travis Cooper (West Florence)
DreVeon Scott (Marlboro County)
GIRLS SENIOR ROSTER - WHITE TEAM
Head Coach - Jeff Schaffer (Sumter)
Lashanti Evans (South Florence)
Daveona Hatchell (North Myrtle Beach)
Shakayla Williamson (West Florence)
Shaniya Jackson (Darlington)
Starshia Alston (Myrtle Beach)
Kanaya Jones (Darlington)
Layken Cox (Sumter)
Shakaylah Cohen (West Florence)
Sommer Joseph (Darlington)
Amirah Nelson (Myrtle Beach)
GIRLS SENIOR ROSTER - BLACK TEAM
Head Coach - Randolph Scott (Lamar)
Anyia Gates (Lamar)
Ceyda Yucel (Trinity Collegiate)
Mariah Leinbech (Socastee)
Kimmie Barnes (Marion)
Kayla Washington (Wilson)
Jada Washington (Wilson)
Ja’Shyia Ham (Lamar)
Ameonta Sutton (Hartsville)
Cambria Parker (Scott’s Branch)
Chase Hayes (Trinity Collegiate)
BOYS CLASS OF 2022 ROSTER
Head Coach - Craig Martin (Myrtle Beach)
Ryan Djoussa (Trinity Collegiate)
Ca’Darius Sowell (Andrew Jackson)
Tre Mcleod (Trinity Collegiate)
LeBron Thomas (Trinity Collegiate)
Jamie Muldowney (Trinity Collegiate)
Zykee Knox (Hartsville)
Leslie Owens Jr. (Sumter)
Nakeem Isaac (Sumter)
Griffin Folse (Trinity Collegiate)
Tristin LeXander (Hartsville)
BOYS CLASS OF 2023 ROSTER
Head Coach - Andy Bostic (Marion)
Darron Lloyd (West Florence)
Jamari Briggs (Hartsville)
Kameron Foman (Hartsville)
Zande Butler (Wilson)
Deandre Huggins (Hartsville)
Deuce Hudson (Darlington)
Zion McCallister (Wilson)
Josh Green (Wilson)
Justin Daniels (Manning)
Prince Johnson (Marlboro County)
GIRLS CLASS OF 2022 ROSTER
Head Coach - Kevin Robinson (West Florence)
Mingaile Urmuleviciute (Trinity Collegiate)
Talaysia Cooper (East Clarendon)
Kindan Dawson (Hartsville)
Adaiah Vereen (North Myrtle Beach)
Albany Wilson (South Florence)
Zyniah Snow (Trinity Collegiate)
Aletrice Benjamin (Hartsville)
Zaria Dennis (Myrtle Beach)
Alicia Spann (Sumter)
GIRLS CLASS OF 2023 ROSTER
Head Coach - TBA
Andrea Hudson (South Florence)
Gabby Evans (West Florence)
Brycelyn Berry (Latta)
Rosandra Bennett (Scott’s Branch)
Azaria Knox (Hartsville)
El’Riyonna Johnson (Wilson)
Jamera Madison (Darlington)
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.