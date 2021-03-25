‘Prayers are needed’: Authorities respond to shooting on I-95 South in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have responded to a shooting that occurred Thursday on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the shooting happened on I-95 South near the weigh station just north of the city limits of Lumberton.
Wilkins added that Lumberton police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are assisting.
“Prayers are needed for the victims involved,” Wilkins said.
There was no immediate indication how many victims are involved and the extent of injuries.
The sheriff said Robeson Community College was on lockdown but he advised administrators to lift it around 1 p.m.
