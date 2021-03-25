Police respond to shooting at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers are investigating an early-morning shooting Thursday along South Ocean Boulevard.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the Waterpark Motel.
One victim was located, officers said. That person’s condition was not immediately known.
According to the MBPD, there will be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come in.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.