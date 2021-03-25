Man arrested in connection to fatal Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Loris is now in custody, according to police.
The Loris Police Department said Windoff Tykein Wanya Douglas in connection to an incident that happened on March 6 on Maple Street.
Police said one victim, identified as Jerome Bellamy, was killed in the shooting while two other people were also hurt.
Loris Police added that SLED, US Marshals and task force officers assigned from the Horry County Police Department as well as the Tabor City Police Department all assisted in the arrest.
Douglas is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.