Legends in Concert puts stars on the stage for first time in more than a year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of music’s all-time greats are returning to Myrtle Beach.
Legends in Concert is rocking back into action after a year-long closure.
“My first day in rehearsal, everyone said ‘It’s like riding a bike,’” said Isaiah Mercado. “Yeah, it’s like riding a bike if that bike has a rusty chain on it, bent rim, and a few other things wrong, but you get where you got to go.”
Mercado has had plenty of experience in his decade of performing with Legends in Concert.
He’s been Michael Jackson, Prince, and is now harnessing his inner Bruno Mars.
While it’s not his first time as Bruno, he played him in the 2015 season, but it is his first time taking the stage in more than a year.
“Nerves are there always there, especially after not doing it for a year,” said Mercado. “Whew, nerves are there, yes sir.”
Mercado and the rest of the crew at Legends in Concert had to pause their impressions for 53 weeks after the pandemic closed the venue.
With only two weeks of rehearsal, Isaiah thinks he’s got Bruno Mars’s “24 karat magic” flowing.
“You shake the cobwebs off and remember your body can do it. You got to kick it into gear every once in a while and tell it you can still do this,” said Mercado.
The line-up of Elvis, Dolly Parton, the Blues Brothers and Mars could’ve shaken those cobwebs off in the fall, per the governor’s direction. Legends Chief Operating Officer Brian Brigner says it was something they certainly considered.
“As an organization, we felt like the pandemic was going in the wrong direction,” said Brigner. “Unfortunately, we were right, but for the safety of our guests and employees, we just weren’t comfortable opening late last year.”
Brigner says Legends in Concert relies on senior citizens and tour groups quite a bit, so they wanted to wait till some of their regular guests would feel comfortable coming back.
They’ll have to come back with masks on when they enter and all the performers have their temperatures checked when they arrive.
The theater is pretty intimate at only 600 seats, and Brigner says only around 200 of those seats will be open because of blocked rows and social distancing.
Still, that’s ’200 people a night who can see the stars align in Myrtle Beach.
Legends in Concert has shows every Wednesday through Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.