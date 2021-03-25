‘It’s a relief:’ Woman grateful for receiving vaccination appointment during evening hours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, Tidelands Health extended its vaccination procedures into the later evening hours.
It’s part of an effort to ensure more residents in the Grand Strand receive their first and second doses.
Tidelands administered the Moderna vaccine to dozens of residents at the Medical Park at The Market Common location Wednesday evening.
Everyone who received a shot in the arm was also scheduled an appointment for their second dose.
One of the people who received their first dose was 54-year-old Peggy Bales.
She has underlying medical conditions which make her part of the higher-risk group for COVID-19 outlined in Phase 1B of South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.
“I been trying to get vaccinated for a long time,” Bales said.
Up until this point, Bales said the process of trying to schedule a vaccine appointment has been a bit challenging. She said he wanted to be fully vaccinated before returning to work.
But finding an appointment opening was more difficult than she had hoped.
“I signed up at a couple of places that didn’t have any vaccines available,” Bales said. “I also was a little bit concerned about getting the one dose [Johnson & Johnson vaccine]. I wanted the Pfizer or Moderna.”
To her satisfaction, Bales said she quickly found an appointment with Tidelands once the hospital began its evening availability.
Tidelands Health Vice President Amy Stevens said it’s important to have these evening hours available for vaccination appointments, adding that it should ensure more people get their shots.
“We want to go where our patients are, we want to meet them where they need us to be,” Stevens said. “So if that means evening hours, if that means weekend hours, whatever that means, our goal is to get as many shots in arms as we can possibly do because that’s how we end this pandemic.”
She says being able to offer later evening appointments will include more of the younger, working-aged crowd who’s becoming eligible to receive it.
Stevens said this week is considered more of a ‘test run’ to see how many people come out to get vaccinated during the later evening time frame. She says it’s been difficult for some people to schedule appointments for the vaccine because they have to go to work.
“We’re starting out small this week, seeing how it goes and if there’s good community interest and demand and it certainly appears there is, then that’s something we hope to continue,” said Stevens.
But Stevens said there’s another important takeaway from Tidelands being able to host the evening vaccination events: availability of the vaccine doses themselves.
She says Tidelands has the ability to offer the evening times shows the ‘vaccine shortage tide’ is turning, and that the country has come a long way in its distribution to providers.
“Now we see an increase in vaccine supply at the federal level, the state level and here in our community,” Stevens said. “That means it’s not hard now. And that’s what we want people to understand. If you thought ‘I’m never going to get one,’ and just gave up-you can get a vaccine now.”
Thanks to an evening appointment, Bales says getting vaccinated is one less thing she must worry about anymore.
“This was a relief,” Bales said. “Relief to get it done.”
Tidelands will also be administering vaccines to those eligible by appointment only Thursday evening. Stevens says they’re hoping to administer a few hundred doses this week, and is encouraging people who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A and 1B to do three things to ensure they get vaccinated: ‘Call click or chat’:
CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, eligible individuals can call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
CLICK: Eligible individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. Residents don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
CHAT: Eligible individuals can use the online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
