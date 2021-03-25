Injuries reported in two-vehicle crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning in Loris.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened around 7:51 a.m. in the area of Cane Branch Road and Four Wheeler Lane.
Officials said the roadway is shut down due to the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
