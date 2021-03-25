HCSO: Scammers asking for payment for failure to appear in court

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a scam that’s circulating through the county.
According to a post on the HCSO’s Facebook page, someone is claiming to be a deputy with the department and is asking for payment for failure to appear in court.
“Law enforcement agencies will not call people asking for payments,” the HCSO post states. “If you are unsure of the authenticity of the call, please hang up and call the agency directly.”
The HCSO is asking anyone who has gotten such a request to call (843) 915-5450.
