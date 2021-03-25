HCS: Myrtle Beach, St. James high schools resuming full-time, face-to-face learning April 1

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two more high schools in the Grand Strand will be returning to full-time, face-to-face learning next week.
Horry County Schools announced Thursday that both Myrtle Beach High School and St. James High School will resume traditional schedules for brick-and-mortar students on April 1.
The decision from the district will not impact those in the virtual program.
It will also come just two days after full-time, in-person learning will pick back up at both Aynor High School and Conway High School.
HCS says it is continuing to install plexiglass barriers at its high schools and plans to complete the project by the end of March.
The district added that while the plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements, face masks will still be required in all school areas.
