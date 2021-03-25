FSD1 planning major expansion to West Florence High School

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee high school will soon see an expansion that officials say will address issues of overcrowding in the area.
Florence School District 1 announced Thursday that the district will soon be breaking ground on a 40,000 square-foot expansion to West Florence High School.
The expansion will also be two stories and will include an elevator for accessibility, according to the district. It will also house 32 classrooms and student restrooms as well as an enclosed corridor connecting it to the original building.
The new building will also have a voice evacuation fire alarm system, which uses a pre-recorded message rather than horns and lights.
In a press release, FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’ Malley said the plan comes as the district works to address overcrowding at the school for several decades.
He added that they’ve tried to work through the issue by adding mobile units over the years, but said they were “not a good solution for the continuous growth at West Florence.”
FSD1 said the expansion will allow them to remove the 22 mobile units currently used to house over 500 students each day.
The district said money from its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II (ESSER II) will allow the district to pay for the addition without tax increases.
The project is expected to be completed in December 2022.
