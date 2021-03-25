FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures and scattered storms through the weekend

It’s another mild start as you are stepping out the door and more sunshine will return today than what we have saw all week. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s along the Grand Strand with the lower 80s into the Pee Dee. While our weather is calm for today, an outbreak of severe weather will develop across the Deep South this afternoon and into the evening with numerous tornadoes and severe storms likely from Alabama through Mississippi and into Tennessee. There is a level five severe weather threat or high risk once again for that same area. The last time we had two high risks this close together? April 2nd and 5th in 2017.