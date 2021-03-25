FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures and scattered storms through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend.
It’s another mild start as you are stepping out the door and more sunshine will return today than what we have saw all week. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s along the Grand Strand with the lower 80s into the Pee Dee. While our weather is calm for today, an outbreak of severe weather will develop across the Deep South this afternoon and into the evening with numerous tornadoes and severe storms likely from Alabama through Mississippi and into Tennessee. There is a level five severe weather threat or high risk once again for that same area. The last time we had two high risks this close together? April 2nd and 5th in 2017.
Thankfully, as that system moves toward the Carolinas, the storms will rapidly weaken throughout the day on Friday. By the afternoon and evening hours, only a few stray showers will be likely and the rain chances have been lowered to just 20% for your Friday forecast. That cold front just loses steam quickly, meaning we don’t see much of a change in temperatures for the weekend either. Temperatures on Friday will once again be very warm with afternoon highs in the middle 70s at the beach to the lower 80s in the Pee Dee.
The latest changes to the weekend forecast feature a few more scattered thunderstorm chances for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s not a washout by any means! Saturday will have a 40% chance of showers with mainly the best chance during the afternoon. It’s another warm day with highs in the 70s to near 80°. As we head into Sunday, a few more showers and storms will be possible late in the evening. Temperatures will be warm but a strong cold front will swing through, dropping our temperatures down into the mid 60s for the start of next week.
