FIRST ALERT: A few showers and storms through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very warm temperatures and a few showers and storms will continue through the weekend.
Tonight will be very mild with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 60s. A little fog will be possible near sunrise.
Friday will see a quick warm up with afternoon temperatures climbing all the way into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee and into the middle and upper 70s along the Grand Strand. Skies will see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning giving way to more clouds by the afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening, but widespread rain or storms are not expected.
The weekend will see more spring-like warmth, but a few bouts of showers and storms as well.
Saturday will be very warm and even a little muggy with scattered showers and storms developing by the afternoon. A few strong storms could develop, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s to lower 80 across the Pee Dee.
Most of Sunday will be dry. However, a cold front late in the day will bring another risk of scattered showers and storms by the mid to late evening. Ahead of the evening downpours, temperatures will again climb into the 70s to near 80.
Cooler weather returns next week.
