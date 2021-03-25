DHEC: S.C. registers 551 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 551 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 461,418 and deaths to 8,021 officials said.
In Horry County, there were 40 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. In Florence County, 18 new virus cases were reported and one additional death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a breakdown on the additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 23,968 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.8%.
Click here for the latest hospital information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.