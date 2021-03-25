DHEC: S.C. registers 551 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths announced

By WMBF News Staff | March 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 1:54 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 551 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 461,418 and deaths to 8,021 officials said.

In Horry County, there were 40 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. In Florence County, 18 new virus cases were reported and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 23,968 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.8%.



