CCU resumes in-person campus tours

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Coastal Carolina University wants incoming freshman to have that college experience, starting with campus tours.
A big part of choosing a college is getting to step foot on the campus to see if it’s a good fit.
A lot of universities have switched and are sticking to a virtual platform, including virtual tours. CCU is keeping virtual options, but they’re also welcoming students to campus in person.
“You would test drive a car before you buy it, you would need to visit a campus before you make the investment to attend that school,” Amanda Craddock, CCU’s associate provost for enrollment management, said. “We do think there is going to be value both in continuing virtual programs and events as well as in person. We have been able to successfully manage our in-person programs for the last seven months.”
According to campus officials, CCU has welcomed around 4,000 students back to campus.
In-person visits include walking with a student tour guide around campus.
For virtual, the university offers live conversations, virtual tours and information on academics, financial aid and housing.
Students touring campus still aren’t allowed in residence halls but they can see them virtually.
