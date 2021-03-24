Woman accused of intentionally setting fire to Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of intentionally starting a fire inside a hotel room in Myrtle Beach last month.
According to warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to the Caravelle Resort in reference to a fire at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Police later learned the suspect, identified as Kandyce Praniewski, allegedly placed flammable material on the stovetop on purpose before setting it ablaze.
Authorities said the incident caused cabinets to catch fire along with other items in the room.
Praniewski was arrested on March 22 and was charged with second-degree arson.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.