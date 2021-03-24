Souffle’s in North Myrtle Beach might be your new favorite local brunch spot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, adding Souffle’s in North Myrtle Beach to your list is a must!
You’ll find unique breakfast, brunch, and lunch options here and that’s not all. Souffle’s has a wide array of cocktails, desserts, and specialty dishes you won’t find anywhere else along the Grand Strand.
From fresh squeezed orange juice for Mimosas to freshly brewed coffee and everything from savory to sweet dishes.
Souffle’s is located at Coastal North Towne Center in North Myrtle Beach: 1416 Hwy 17 N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Get your taste buds ready and come along with us to discover all they have to offer!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
