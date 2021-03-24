Several major retailers closed on Easter to give employees day off

Target is one of several stores that will be closed on Easter in 2021. (Source: wwny)
By Laurel Mallory | March 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 3:18 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several major retailers have announced plans to close on Easter, which is Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The companies said they want to give their employees, who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-deserved break, according to a report from RetailMeNot.

Here is a list of popular stores that have locations in South Carolina that will be closed on Easter:

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI
  • Best Buy
  • Big Lots
  • Costco
  • Hobby Lobby
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Publix
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • True Value
  • Sam’s Club

RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:

  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Kroger
  • The Home Depot
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Customers should check with their local retailers for specific store hours.

