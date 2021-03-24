SC Wellness and Fitness Center is good for the soul

Grand Strand Today - SC Wellness and Fitness Center
By Danyel Detomo | March 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 12:15 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Health and Fitness is what you can get at the SC Wellness and Fitness Center, LLC.

There offer Yoga, Martial Arts, Pilates, Meditation and Massage Therapy! The owners and manager also started a non profit called Healthy Concepts which helps children in the community. They will help them build self esteem through leadership and educational programs.

The best way to learn more is to contact them on Facebook: SC Wellness & Fitness Center, LLC.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.