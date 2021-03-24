Overturned vehicle off Highway 544 slows traffic in Conway area

A single-vehicle crash in the Conway area is slowing traffic Wednesday morning. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | March 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:49 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-vehicle crash in the Conway area is slowing traffic Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Highway 544 and Kimberly Drive at 6:47 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A photo from the scene shows the vehicle overturned.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have also responded and are investigating.

