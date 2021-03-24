Man found stabbed to death on floor of home in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials found a man stabbed to death on the floor of a home in Chesterfield County Monday evening.
The incident happened on McManus Road off Highway 207 outside of Pageland.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office went to the home to execute a search warrant. Investigators also obtained arrest warrants for Michael James Abrahamson aka Mike Howard for criminal sexual conduct.
When deputies arrived, they found the home to be secured. After multiple attempts to make contact with Abrahamson, deputies made entry into the home.
Abrahamson was found dead on the floor with what appeared to be a single stab wound.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene, the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident.
If you have any information Sheriff Dixon asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.
