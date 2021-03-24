HGTC returning to normal summer, fall schedules

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College plans to return to normal operations for its summer and fall schedules, including on-campus activities and events.
According to information from the college, HGTC is offering an increased number of in-person experiences for students.
Registration for Maymester and summer is already underway. The fall schedule will be available April 5 for classes beginning Aug. 23, a press release stated.
In addition to face-to-face courses, HGTC will also offer a variety of learning formats including hybrid, synchronous and online, college officials announced.
Many of the current COVID-19 protocols will continue to be enforced such as face coverings, social distancing and disinfecting to provide the safest learning environment possible.
College leaders said there will be no tuition increase for next semester starting in the fall.
