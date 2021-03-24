Handful of former Chants participate in Coastal’s pro day

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - We’re just over a month out from the 2021 NFL Draft. Tuesday afternoon, a handful of former Coastal Carolina football players took part in the biggest job interview of their lives.
Two of the stars from Coastal’s historic 2020 squad, Tarron Jackson and CJ Marable, took part in pro day this afternoon. 15 NFL teams were represented in Conway as both went through a number of drills and tests to showcase their abilities on the gridiron.
Both Jackson and Marable touched on what this opportunity means as they’re both one step closer to making their professional football dreams come true.
“Growing up watching the NFL and watching the draft and having the opportunity to be able to even get drafted and go to a team and earn a spot that’s a blessing for me,” Jackson admitted. “I’m just looking forward to the journey.”
“I came into it with the right mindset, I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Marable said. “I was thinking about it and dreaming about it all day. I got way better on my hands, my footwork, my speed, everything. I feel good.”
A pair of Chants who last played for CCU in 2019 also had the chance to show out in front of pro scouts on Tuesday. Defensive back Mallory Claybourne and defense lineman Sterling Johnson said they’re grateful to have another shot to try and make it to the league.
“First and foremost I’d like to thank my support system, my teammates, and family,” Claybourne said. “It’s a lot coming back, it was a mental grind and mental preparation. A lot of hard nights and lonely nights but I’m glad to come back strong.”
“It feels pretty good, especially considering last year not really having an opportunity,” said Johnson “Then to be able to come back and showcase my talents it really means a lot, especially somewhere that I played at so I’m very thankful for that.”
Prior to the workout, CCU head football Jamey Chadwell expressed his thoughts on what a day like Tuesday means for those that worked out and those coming up through the program who aim to make it to the NFL.
“It’s a great honor for them to have that many scouts here and it’s a great representative of our program,” said Chadwell. “They get to showcase the type of skills and talent that our players have and I think it hopefully will benefit us going down the road because we do think we’ve got several players in our program that have the chance to have the opportunity to play at that next level.”
Unofficial results from pro day can be found below.
