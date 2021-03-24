Grand Strand golf industry getting close to pre-pandemic levels

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Golf course management at several courses along the Grand Strand have noticed an uptick in golfers during the first three months of 2021.
2020 was a tough year for the golf industry due to COVID-19, but it’s already recovering as numbers are reaching close to pre-pandemic levels, according to management at several area golf courses.
Justin Bike with Founders Group International, which owns 21 Grand Strand golf courses, said since the pandemic is losing its grip on the community thanks to vaccinations, more golfers are heading to the links.
“I think there’s a lot of people we’re seeing coming down, and I think people are starting to feel comfortable traveling again,” Binke said. “We’re a travel destination here, so we’re very reliant on golfers coming down here from up northeast to the Midwest and all over, so we do think that people are starting to feel comfortable coming down and playing golf outside with their friends.”
Jake Benton, the head golf professional at Arrowhead Golf Course, said numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels, which is good news.
“It’s still not quite what our numbers probably were in 2019, but they’re getting close and I especially think by the fall, it’ll be pretty close to normal for us,” Benton said.
Dave Genevro with Barefoot Resort and Golf said a lot of people picked up golf as a new hobby in 2020, so he expects those people who just started playing will help bring the numbers up later this year as well.
Myrtle Beach golf industry experts said they’re cautiously optimistic for the rest of 2021.
