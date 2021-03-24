Florence skate park draws visitors from across the Carolinas

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Florence has a newly renovated skate park at McLeod Park.
A couple of years ago, the city had $100,000 budgeted to replace the park’s old ramps.
A local organization of skaters, who go by the name Flosk8, wanted to take the park to another level, so they reached out to the city and got to work.
“Eventually the city found another $70,000 and we raised $85,000 as a private group, and that gave you the skate park behind me right now,” Flosk8 Secretary Paul Smith said.
The old park didn’t draw many visitors, but since the new park opened three weeks ago it has hosted visitors from across the Carolinas.
“On the weekdays you can catch anywhere from 15 to 20 people at the park, sometimes more. On the weekends, we have around 80 to 100, multiple groups coming from out of town, Fayetteville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Charleston,” Smith said.
Skater Gage Bushovisky started skateboarding as a child. He believes the park will draw more people to the sport.
“I’m positive our skate community will grow. I’ve already seen a lot of new faces out here, the young faces the old ones, so it’s great and it’s bringing everyone together,” Bushovisky said.
Last year, FlosK8 partnered with the city to hold a skate camp.
While the organization is still raising money to make more improvements, they hope to hold multiple camps a year and possibly a contest series at the park in the future.
“We’ve really seen a lot of attendance, and it’s really good that it coincides with the Olympics, this is the first year that skateboarding will be part of the Olympics, so we expect an even larger boom of skateboarding in Florence for years to come,” Smith said.
CLICK HERE to donate to Flosk8.
