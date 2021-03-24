FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cloudy skies and a few light showers continue this morning as that pesky area of low pressure is finally starting to lift out and away from the area. In return, our rain chances will end this morning and we will be dealing with cloud cover and a shift of winds out of the west/southwest.
Highs will rebound, especially when you factor in the southwesterly winds today. Warm temperatures will continue with readings in the lower 70s along the beaches and the mid 70s inland. More clouds will be around today with just a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. A better chance of sunshine is expected at times on Thursday and Friday.
Southerly winds will continue to pump much warmer weather continues to move in through Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s along the Grand Strand and in the lower 80s across the Pee Dee. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late Friday as a weak cold front slides through the area. While a widespread severe weather threat is expected in the Deep South on Thursday, that system will fall apart as it works toward the East Coast on Friday. We’ll keep rain chances at 30%.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one risk or a very low severe weather threat for a strong storm or two on Friday. Even then, the ingredients just seem to be lacking as this cold front moves into the Carolinas Friday evening.
The weekend will see the warm weather continue with temperatures in the 70s at the beach and near 80 inland. We will hold onto an isolated shower chance on Saturday but most of us should remain dry through the first half of the weekend. Sunday will see a better chance of showers and storms returning by the afternoon and evening with another passing cold front.
