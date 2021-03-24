FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth to end the week

Southerly winds will continue to pump much warmer weather continues to move in through Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s along the Grand Strand and in the lower 80s across the Pee Dee. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late Friday as a weak cold front slides through the area. While a widespread severe weather threat is expected in the Deep South on Thursday, that system will fall apart as it works toward the East Coast on Friday. We’ll keep rain chances at 30%.