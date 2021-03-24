FIRST ALERT: Soaring temperatures and a few rain chances through the weekend

An outbreak of severe weather will develop across the Deep South on Thursday with numerous tornadoes and severe storms likely from Alabama through Mississippi and into Tennessee. The storms will sweep eastward across Georgia and the western Carolinas Thursday night and into Friday morning. Thankfully for the Carolinas, the storms will rapidly weaken as they move through the central Carolinas. By Friday afternoon and evening, only a few stray showers will be likely and rain chances have been lowered to just 20%.