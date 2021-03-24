FIRST ALERT: Soaring temperatures and a few rain chances through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very warm temperatures will continue through the weekend along with a few chances of passing showers and storms.
Tonight will see fair skies and mild temperature dropping into the middle and upper 50s. A few areas of fog will be possible near sunrise.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach into the lower to middle 70s at the beach and to 80 across the Pee Dee.
An outbreak of severe weather will develop across the Deep South on Thursday with numerous tornadoes and severe storms likely from Alabama through Mississippi and into Tennessee. The storms will sweep eastward across Georgia and the western Carolinas Thursday night and into Friday morning. Thankfully for the Carolinas, the storms will rapidly weaken as they move through the central Carolinas. By Friday afternoon and evening, only a few stray showers will be likely and rain chances have been lowered to just 20%.
Temperatures on Friday will once again be very warm with afternoon highs in the middle 70s at the beach to the lower 80s in the Pee Dee.
The weekend will feature a few shower and thunderstorms chances but will not be a washout. Saturday will see a 40% chance of a few downpours or storms mainly during the afternoon. It will be another very warm day with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80.
Sunday will feature dry weather for most of the day until a few more showers and storms will be possible by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will once again be very warm with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s at the beach and to near 80 inland.
