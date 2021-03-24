Drugs, over $27K in cash found during Florence County traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies found drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop in Florence County on Wednesday.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a vehicle near mile marker 158 on Interstate 95.
During the stop, deputies discovered that the suspect, later identified as Elvis De Los Santos, of Bronx, New York, was driving with a suspended license.
The vehicle was then searched and deputies discovered $27,930 in cash along with around 48 grams of marijuana.
Santos is charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.
He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.
