Dining With Dockery: Soufflé’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Halley Murrow fills in for Andrew and heads up to North Myrtle Beach to try out Soufflé’s and see exactly what they have to offer.
Located on Highway 17, Soufflé’s is a restaurant with a small-town feel located in North Myrtle Beach. They have a full menu, full bar and a family-friendly dining area for you and your family to enjoy during your visit.
Their menu is filled with some of the freshest food, featuring everything from breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can watch the entire interview above and see what Halley tried out in the full video.
