Coroner IDs woman found dead in Myrtle Beach area home; man charged with her murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead after investigators said she suffered blunt force trauma at the hands of a man.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the victim is 49-year-old Tiffany A. Guinn, of Longhorn Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.
On March 18, Horry County police were called to a home on Longhorn Drive for a death investigation after the victim was found in a bedroom, according to a report.
Police arrested Donald Gibel on Monday and charged him with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Arrest warrants for Gibel state that he caused physical harm to the woman and she died from blunt force trauma.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Gibel remains in jail under no bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.