Authorities: Family argument ends in stabbing in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument between family members in Hartsville ended with one being stabbed, according to law enforcement.
Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said the incident happened Wednesday morning at the Hartsville Motel on North Fifth Street.
According to Blair, the victim was undergoing surgery at an area hospital. He added that the suspect, Kaleb Felkel, was taken into custody.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Felker was booked just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.
