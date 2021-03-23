Truck driver charged following crash involving train, tractor-trailer in Darlington County

Train Collides with Tractor-Trailer in Darlington County
By WMBF News Staff | March 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 3:26 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A truck driver was cited following a Monday crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in Darlington County.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Danny Wallace, of Chesterfield, was charged with disobedience to signal indicating an approaching train.

Monday’s crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at East McIver Road and Riverview Road.

SCHP troopers said the tractor-trailer was hauling logs at the time of the crash. The roadway was blocked for a period of time as first responders worked the scene.

There was no information on possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.