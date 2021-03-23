Tidelands Health offering after-hours vaccine appointments as eligibility expands

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is making it easier for those who can’t take time off work but want to get the vaccine.
The hospital system announced on Monday it expanded its COVID-19 vaccine availability this week to include evening hours.
Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can make an appointment Wednesday or Thursday between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common.
Tidelands Health recently told WMBF News that it was going to include the after-hours vaccine availability because younger, working-aged people are becoming eligible for the vaccine, and some can’t make clinics that occur during the day.
Appointments are limited. To schedule an appointment, you can call 1-833-669-7468 or CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment online.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.