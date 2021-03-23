Tidelands Health launches new tools for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine, expands appointment hours, locations

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health officials announced Tuesday the health system has expanded COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability to include evening hours and added a third regional vaccination site.
According to a press release, Tidelands Health has also added an online chat feature for scheduling and revamped its scheduling hotline with a new telephone number and additional capacity to handle more callers.
Vaccine appointments are available this week in both Georgetown and Horry counties, including evening appointments Wednesday and Thursday at a new regional vaccination site - Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, the release stated.
Individuals eligible in Phases 1A and 1B have three options for scheduling an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, eligible individuals can call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
CLICK: Eligible individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. Residents don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
CHAT: Eligible individuals can use the online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Appointments for the required second dose of vaccine will be scheduled when individuals book their first-dose appointment.
As of Tuesday, Tidelands Health has administered more than 42,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The health system administers vaccine by appointment only at regional vaccination sites in Georgetown and Horry counties, according to officials.
