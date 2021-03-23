Salvation Army of Horry County opened a new family store in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tuesday morning was the grand opening of the new family store in Conway.
The store is located at 1502 4th Avenue in Conway. There is some great things in the store like furniture, tables, shoes, women’s clothing, men’s clothing and more.
When buying something in this store, the money goes to help a family in need. This store is all about helping people in the community.
If you have something you would like to give the store, stop on by and they would love to see you!
