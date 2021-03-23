Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left a man injured.
Officers were called to 155 E Avenue at 2:17 a.m. for reports of a person shot, according to a press release from Lumberton police.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was reportedly sitting in a Honda Accord when the shooting occurred.
Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to UNC Health Southeastern before being transferred to another facility for additional treatment, the release stated.
According to police, the victim is in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Williford or Det. Blake Harrell with Lumberton police at (910) 6710-3845.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.