Organizers announce new name and new logo for the 2021 SC Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Pecan Festival is set to return in November, but with some changes.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Festival Chairman George Jebaily presented a new logo and announced a new name for the event.
“The SC Pecan Music and Food Festival established in 2003 with our very first event held in 2004,” said Jebaily.
COVID-19 protocols will also be in place. Festival organizers served on the AccelerateSC program for hosting special events, so they helped create precautions for large gatherings across the state.
Development Manager Hannah Davis said they’ll be using many of the previous state protocols at the Pecan Festival.
“A mask mandate for attendees will be in place, even though it’s an outdoor festival we think that’s very important due to the crowds we see at that festival, high touch point areas will be sanitized more frequently, we’ve got a lot more protocols in place for how we’re going to handle vendors and how we’re going to handle attendees,” said Davis.
While things may look different, festival favorites will return such as a kids fun zone, eight stages of live entertainment, car shows and more.
“We’ve really worked very hard to get this rocking and rolling to make the Pecan Festival under its new branding, the best yet,” said Davis.
While nothing is certain, with vaccine numbers on the rise and COVID-19 numbers dropping, organizers expect the Pecan Festival to return in 2021.
“The indicators are that we believe with confidence that it will go forward this year, can we guarantee it, no, but we certainly remain hopeful,” said Jebaily.
The musical lineup will be announced on June 1.
