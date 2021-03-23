Myrtle Beach surfers hold surfing day for children in Costa Rica

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of Myrtle Beach surfers recently held a surfing camp for children in Central America.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach-based Surf Dreams Foundation, founder Phil Jackson and a few volunteers flew down to Costa Rica on March 19 to a village called Dominical.
There, the group donated surfboards, swimsuits and rash guards to the local children.
They also held a “Take A Kid Surfing Day,” which attracted over 75 kids.
“This was an amazing experience. So many kids with so little and they were having the time of their lives,” a post on Surf Dreams Foundation’s Facebook page stated.
According to Surf Dreams organizers, the group is taking 21 area children next week to Coco Beach for spring break.
Members of the group said they pick the children based on what they do in the community and their involvement in the organization.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.