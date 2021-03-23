Myrtle Beach revisits COVID-19 hotel safety regulations under state of emergency

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach will remain under a state of emergency until the end of the month, but some of the restrictions that go along with that may change.
The city’s emergency executive order is a 26-page document, and although the mask ordinance gets the most attention, there are about a half dozen pages in there that restrict hotel operations.
Some of them are pretty small in scope, but as we approach summertime, the city is giving that year-old order another look.
From the middle of March 2020 till the end of April, hotels in Myrtle Beach couldn’t have any guests, and couldn’t make any reservations.
So when they did finally open back up, it was a relief for Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association CEO Stephen Greene.
“This has been a roller coaster ride for all of us,” said Greene. “We want to make sure there are policies in place that protect our community while also welcoming back the needed visitors for our businesses along the Grand Strand.”
But when the hotels did open back up, it wasn’t business as usual. They had a list of restrictions to follow to make sure guests were safe.
Now that a year has passed operating under those restrictions, Greene thinks it’s time some get lifted.
“Some of the things that are still in these ordinances are not mask-related, but they are things we need to adjust to make sure our businesses can service the guests while we’re here,” said Green.
The city of Myrtle Beach asked Greene and the hospitality association to look through the emergency executive order for some outdated regulations.
Greene said most elements of the order have some gray area for the hotels to operate with, but there are a few black-and-white rules that he’s focusing on.
“You’re not allowed to have brochures, and pamphlets and newspapers in lodging accommodations right now, which obviously a lot of our members that are non-lodging rely on heavily to get guests in their doors,” said Greene. “Things like bell service, and even valets.”
Bell service and valets are currently restricted to the handicapped and people who need the help due to their age.
Greene hopes these potential changes will help the industry continue to recover.
“Related to COVID-19 pre-pandemic numbers, that’s a long ways off to know where we’re going to be, but we do at least feel some strong, positive projections going into the summer,” said Greene.
The city will have some decisions to make at the end of the month.
It will have to decide whether or not to extend the emergency declaration, and if it does, whether or not to include Greene’s suggestions.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.