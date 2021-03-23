Man facing murder charge after deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in Darlington County, according to authorities.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson identified the suspect as Tyrone Addison.
Jail records show Addison is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Authorities allege Addison shot and killed the victim around 11 p.m. Sunday on Harrell Road.
The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.
Addison is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
