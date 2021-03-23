Horry County teacher a finalist for S.C. Teacher of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teacher in Horry County is among the best in the state!
South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised Pee Dee Elementary teacher Elizabeth “Beth” Hendrick on Tuesday with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the S.C. Teacher of the Year award.
According to information from Horry County Schools, Hendrick is a kindergarten through fifth grade English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Pee Dee Elementary School. She received a bachelors in elementary education from Winthrop University, and a masters in languages for ESOL from the College of Charleston.
This marks her tenth year of teaching, including teaching in Horry County Schools since 2012, serving as a teacher of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) for the last seven years, according to the district.
As one of five finalists, Hendricks will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges, HCS officials said. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 5 in Columbia.
The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 50,000 educators.
