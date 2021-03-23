Horry County man faces murder charge after woman dies from blunt force trauma, warrants state

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after investigators said he killed a woman in the Myrtle Beach area.
Donald Gibel was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Horry County police were called last Thursday to investigate a death on Longhorn Drive, where they found the victim in the bedroom.
Arrest warrants for Gibel show that he caused physical harm to the woman and she died from blunt force trauma.
“The defendant has recently expressed threats to harm and/or kill the victim,” according to the arrest warrants.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Coroner’s Office to learn more about the victim.
Gibel is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
