Horry County Board of Education announces 3 finalists for vacant school board seat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education narrowed down the list of candidates for the vacant school board seat to three finalists.
The seat was left vacant after John Poston, who represented District 8, died at the end of January. At the beginning of the year, he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was on a ventilator.
On Monday, the school board announced Dr. Christine Rockey, Melanie Wellons and Amanda Whyland as the finalists to fill Poston’s seat.
On April 12, there will be a special-called meeting to interview the applicants. The school board will go into executive session and will return to open session to take a vote on who they want to fill the seat.
The newly appointed board member will then administer the oath of office during the board meeting on April 19 and take their seat.
