HCS: Aynor, Conway high schools to resume full-time, face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two more schools in Horry County are getting set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning.
Officials with Horry County Schools announced Tuesday that brick-and-mortar students at Aynor High School and Conway High School will return to five-day, face-to-face instruction starting on Tuesday, March 30.
This announcement comes as the district works to bring all schools back full-time.
They’re finishing up plexiglass work stations at the final schools.
HCS officials hope to have all plexiglass installed by the end of March.
All HCS elementary and middle schools are already back full time.
