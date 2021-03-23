GSHS raising money to pay for dog’s medical care after it was shot in face

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is hoping to raise money to help a dog that was shot in the face over the weekend.
The dog named Sunshine was brought into the Grand Strand Humane Society.
“She had some pretty extensive damage done to her jaw, her mouth and tongue,” GSHS Executive Director Jessica Wnuk said. “She’s missing several teeth because of it.”
Details on the case are limited since it’s still under investigation.
Sunshine is currently at a local animal hospital. But the Humane Society doesn’t have the money to pay for the medical care she needs.
“We know it’s going to be several thousand dollars no matter what, and we’ve had so many emergency medical cases so far in 2021,” Wnuk said. “Just since February 1st, we totaled up our medical costs, and at outside hospitals, we’ve spent close to $12,000 just since the first of February.”
Wnuk said Sunshine is in a tough spot but is fighting as hard as she can.
“She is very scared,” Wnuk said. “You can tell that she is absolutely traumatized by what happened to her. Of course. Understandable. But she is through all of that a very sweet dog who just wants to give you affection and love.”
Wnuk said they’re not sure what’ll happen with Sunshine once she recovers. Her immediate medical needs are the main focus right now.
