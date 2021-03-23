First tenants approved for Charlie’s Place Business Incubator Program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two businesses will get to call the historic Charlie’s Place home.
During a Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, council members gave two businesses the green light to set up shop at the site of the former motel and nightclub turned museum.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Naomi Productions, a video producing and editing service, and Braids by Ber, a hair braiding studio, are the first to be accepted into the Charlie’s Place Business Incubator Program.
“We look forward to welcoming them,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
The leases for the units begin May 1. The agreement runs for 12 months with the option to renew for two additional 12-month terms, according to the city.
Myrtle Beach city leaders started accepting applications for the program in September of 2020. Those applications then went through the approval process with the Charlie’s Place Advisory Group.
“I just want to say that this has been a long time coming,” Myrtle Beach City Council member Mike Chestnut said.
The Charlie’s Place Business Incubator Center still has two additional units available for lease, this after two other potential tenants withdrew their applications.
Businesses that would be a great fit include those focused on different arts, like craft makers, jewelry makers, painters or photographers.
The rate to rent the units starts at $250 per month for Myrtle Beach city residents. Rental for an incubator unit for non-residents is $420 per month.
If you would like to apply, click here. Applications should be sent to Alfreda Funnye at afunnye@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.