FIRST ALERT: Warming up to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Milder weather returns through the end of the week and into the weekend.
The pesky area of low pressure that’s been lingering off shore since the weekend will finally lift out and away from the area on Wednesday. A surge a warm weather will follow for the end of the week.
The area of low pressure will drift toward the North Carolina coast overnight and may spread a stray shower or two into the area from late this evening through early Wednesday morning. The risk of rain is only 20%. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s by daybreak Wednesday.
By the afternoon, temperatures will climb to near 70 at the beach and into the lower 70s inland. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds through the day.
Much warmer weather continues to move in through Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s along the Grand Strand and to near 80 across the Pee Dee. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible late Friday.
The weekend will see the warm weather continue with temperatures in the 70s at the beach and near 80 inland. Sunday will see a better chance of showers and storms returning by the afternoon and evening.
